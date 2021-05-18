UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Sacks Top Judge, Accepts Chief Prosecutor's Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:53 PM

Sudan sacks top judge, accepts chief prosecutor's resignation

Sudan has sacked its top judge and accepted the resignation of its chief prosecutor, the country's ruling body said, following mounting criticism over delays in delivering justice

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Sudan has sacked its top judge and accepted the resignation of its chief prosecutor, the country's ruling body said, following mounting criticism over delays in delivering justice.

"The sovereign council... has accepted the resignation of Tagelsir al-Hebr from his position as general prosecutor," the council said in a statement issued late Monday.

"The council has relieved Neamat Abdullah Mohamed Kheir from her position as head of the judiciary," it said.

Kheir and Hebr were appointed in October 2019, months after the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir on the back of mass protests against his rule.

Kheir's appointment made her Sudan's first female judiciary chief.

Monday's statement said Hebr had submitted his resignation "several times before but this time he was more insistent on stepping down." Hebr oversaw investigations into an array of cases related to "violations" committed during Bashir's rule as well as 1989 Islamist-backed coup that brought him to power.

On Saturday, Sudan's army said it handed Hebr the results of a probe into the recent killing of two demonstrators who had been calling for justice for the victims of a 2019 violent protest dispersal.

Last week, hundreds gathered outside the army headquarters in Khartoum calling for speedy investigations into the killings of protesters during a 2019 violent dispersal of a mass sit-in at the same site.

Security forces dispersed last week's rally, killing two and wounding dozens.

The April 2019 sit-in was held to call for an end to Bashir's three-decade rule.

The iron-fisted ruler was ousted days later, but the protesters kept up the encampment for weeks demanding the transfer of power from the military to civilians.

In June 2019 and towards the end of Ramadan, armed men in military fatigues violently dispersed the camp, leaving at least 128 killed in a days-long crackdown, according to medics linked to the protest movement.

Families of victims have since been calling on authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The ruling generals at the time denied ordering the bloody dispersal and called for a probe into the incident.

Sudan has been led since August 2019 by a civilian-majority transitional administration, which has vowed to ensure justice to the victims and their families.

Later that year, an investigation committee led by a prominent lawyer launched an independent probe into the killings but has yet to finish its inquiry.

Related Topics

Protest Army Khartoum Same Sudan SITE April June August October 2019 From Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

Over 80 migrants cross into Spain's Melilla enclav ..

1 minute ago

Switzerland Not Commenting on Reports It May Host ..

1 minute ago

About 90 Missiles Launched From Gaza Toward Israel ..

1 minute ago

Australian Olympic team unveils official opening c ..

9 minutes ago

Egypt says prioritising vaccination of tourism wor ..

9 minutes ago

European stocks rise at open after recent falls 18 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.