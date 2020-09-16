UrduPoint.com
Sudan Says Arrests 41 For Possessing Large Amount Of Explosives

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:34 PM

Sudan says arrests 41 for possessing large amount of explosives

Sudanese authorities on Wednesday arrested 41 people for possessing a large amount of explosives, the prosecutor general said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Sudanese authorities on Wednesday arrested 41 people for possessing a large amount of explosives, the prosecutor general said.

"Forty-one people were arrested in possession of explosives, enough to destroy (the capital) Khartoum," said prosecutor general Taj Eldin al-Sirr in a press conference.

More Stories From World

