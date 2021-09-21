Sudan says failed coup linked to ousted regime

The Sudanese government said Tuesday that military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime president Omar al-Bashir had attempted a coup but were swiftly brought under control

Khartoum, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Sudanese government said Tuesday that military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime president Omar al-Bashir had attempted a coup but were swiftly brought under control.

"We brought under control a coup attempt by military officers early Tuesday," said Information Minister Hamza Baloul.

Authorities "have arrested leaders of the failed plot, which involved military officers and civilians belonging to the defunct regime," he added.