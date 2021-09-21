UrduPoint.com

Sudan Says Failed Coup Linked To Ousted Regime

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 03:48 PM

Sudan says failed coup linked to ousted regime

The Sudanese government said Tuesday that military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime president Omar al-Bashir had attempted a coup but were swiftly brought under control

Khartoum, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Sudanese government said Tuesday that military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime president Omar al-Bashir had attempted a coup but were swiftly brought under control.

"We brought under control a coup attempt by military officers early Tuesday," said Information Minister Hamza Baloul.

Authorities "have arrested leaders of the failed plot, which involved military officers and civilians belonging to the defunct regime," he added.

Related Topics

Information Minister Government

Recent Stories

GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce ..

GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce barriers and opportunities in ..

8 minutes ago
 Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 ..

Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 Novichok attack: UK police

51 seconds ago
 Minister takes notice of malfunctioning ultrasound ..

Minister takes notice of malfunctioning ultrasound machine in THQ hospital

52 seconds ago
 Arab Water Forum opens in Abu Dhabi with participa ..

Arab Water Forum opens in Abu Dhabi with participation of 22 countries

19 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetable and fruit market

DC visits vegetable and fruit market

56 seconds ago
 South Africa bank on experience against All Blacks ..

South Africa bank on experience against All Blacks

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.