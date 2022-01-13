UrduPoint.com

Sudan Says Senior Police Officer Killed During Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Sudan says senior police officer killed during protests

A senior Sudanese police officer was killed Thursday during protests by thousands against a military coup, the police media office said, reporting the first security forces fatality since the takeover

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A senior Sudanese police officer was killed Thursday during protests by thousands against a military coup, the police media office said, reporting the first security forces fatality since the takeover.

Ali Bareema Hamad "fell martyr while doing his duties and securing protests" in the capital Khartoum, the police statement said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Police Facebook Khartoum Media

Recent Stories

Drug peddler held with 36kg hashish

Drug peddler held with 36kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover ..

Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs125,600 per tola ..

Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs125,600 per tola 13 Jan 2022

3 minutes ago
 South Africa v India third Test scoreboard

South Africa v India third Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

5 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates RO Plant in the ca ..

SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates RO Plant in the campus

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.