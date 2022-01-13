Sudan says senior police officer killed during protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A senior Sudanese police officer was killed Thursday during protests by thousands against a military coup, the police media office said, reporting the first security forces fatality since the takeover.

Ali Bareema Hamad "fell martyr while doing his duties and securing protests" in the capital Khartoum, the police statement said on Facebook.