Sudan Security Forces Fire Tear Gas At Protesters
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:47 PM
Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Saturday at a crowd of protesters who had gathered near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, an AFP correspondent said
Thousands of protesters converged close to the palace, the headquarters of the military government in control since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power on October 25.