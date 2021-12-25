UrduPoint.com

Sudan Security Forces Fire Tear Gas At Protesters

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:47 PM

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Saturday at a crowd of protesters who had gathered near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, an AFP correspondent said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Saturday at a crowd of protesters who had gathered near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, an AFP correspondent said.

Thousands of protesters converged close to the palace, the headquarters of the military government in control since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power on October 25.

