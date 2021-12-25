Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Saturday at a crowd of protesters who had gathered near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, an AFP correspondent said

Thousands of protesters converged close to the palace, the headquarters of the military government in control since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power on October 25.