UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Seeks Cooperation With African States, Ready To Address Disputes - Council

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:03 PM

Sudan Seeks Cooperation With African States, Ready to Address Disputes - Council

Sudan is looking forward to economic cooperation with its neighboring African countries, Yasser Atta, a member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that any disagreements between them may be solved through political dialogue

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Sudan is looking forward to economic cooperation with its neighboring African countries, Yasser Atta, a member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that any disagreements between them may be solved through political dialogue.

"We want to be part of a conglomerate, represented by major economic partnerships, with our neighbors: Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Chad. We are not looking for wars," Atta said.

The country's Armed Forces are able to protect their lands, and if any differences in the views take place between the countries, "they can be solved in a diplomatic way or through general political dialogue," according to the council member.

Sudan and Egypt currently have tense relations with Ethiopia over disputes on the operation of Addis Ababa's Grand Renaissance Dam, which is under construction on the Blue Nile river and set to become Africa's largest, but Cairo and Khartoum fear its effects on their own water security.

The three countries have held dozens of rounds of talks but have failed to agree on how soon the dam should be filled, while Addis Ababa sees this project as crucial for economic growth. Egypt has asked the UN Security Council to intervene in the talks to prevent any unilateral steps by Ethiopia.

On Wednesday, Ethiopia's EBC broadcaster published an inaccurate report, which the channel eventually apologized for, that said that the country had started to fill up the dam's reservoir with water.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Water Egypt Dam Cairo Addis Ababa Khartoum Eritrea Ethiopia Chad Sudan May

Recent Stories

Man Throws Shoe at South Korean President Moon Whi ..

30 seconds ago

CDA got vacated 1500 houses used for commercial ac ..

32 seconds ago

China applauds resumption of trade, people to peop ..

33 seconds ago

Russian wildfire smoke choking Siberian cities

35 seconds ago

Twelve Minors Among Those Detained at Unauthorized ..

6 minutes ago

Creating society based on equality top priority of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.