Sudan Seeks To Increase Trade With Russia - Ambassador To Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Sudan would like to increase trade with Russia and considers the possibility of supplying cotton, food additives and fruits to Russian markets, Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Hassan Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraj told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The level of the trade exchange between Russia and Sudan is not up to the desired level, and its increase would have a positive impact on both countries," the ambassador said.

The northern African country could supply cotton and fruits, as well as and gum Arabic to Russia, of which Sudan is one of the largest global producers, Sirraj added.

In addition, Sudan is interested in purchasing Russian grain and oils, and could also become a hub for the sale of products from Russia to other countries due to its strategically convenient location.

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Sudan, where he held talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and other top officials. Commenting on Lavrov's visit, Sirraj said that this was an important milestone in the development of relations between the two countries.

