Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations With Israel - Prime Minister

Sudan has signed the Abraham Accords Declaration with the United States to normalize relations with Israel, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on Wednesday

The declaration was signed during the visit of the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to the capital of Khartoum, during which the sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding that would allow Sudan to receive a bridge loan from the US to clear its over $1 billion debt to the World Bank.

"The US and Sudan have signed Abraham Accords.

Sudan was presented by Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari, and the US - by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin," Hamdok wrote on its Twitter account.

In mid-August, the US, UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords Declaration that recognized the importance of peace in the Middle East, based on a mutual understanding, and encouraged the promotion of interfaith dialogue among Christians, Muslims and Jews. This step was followed by the decision of a number of Arab states to normalize ties with Israel.