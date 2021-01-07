Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations With Israel - Prime Minister

Sudan has signed the Abraham Accords Declaration with the United States to normalize relations with Israel, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on Wednesday

The declaration was signed during the visit of the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to the capital of Khartoum, during which the sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding that would allow Sudan to receive a bridge loan from the US to clear its over $1 billion debt to the World Bank.

"The US and Sudan have signed Abraham Accords. Sudan was presented by Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari, and the US - by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin," Hamdok wrote on its Twitter account.

The US Embassy in Khartoum has congratulated the Sudanese government on the signature of the accords, saying that this step will facilitate development of Sudan and strengthen cooperation in the region.

"We congratulate the civilian-led transitional government on its signature today of the Abraham Accords Declaration, which will help further Sudan on its transformative path to stability, security, and economic opportunity," the embassy wrote on its Twitter account, adding that "the agreement allows Sudan, Israel and other signers of the Abraham Accords to build mutual trust and increase cooperation in the region."

In mid-August, the US, UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords Declaration that recognized the importance of peace in the Middle East, based on a mutual understanding, and encouraged the promotion of interfaith dialogue among Christians, Muslims and Jews. This step was followed by the decision of a number of Arab states to normalize ties with Israel.