UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Sovereign Council Head On First Official Visit To Qatar Since Appointment - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:07 PM

Sudan Sovereign Council Head on First Official Visit to Qatar Since Appointment - Reports

The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, arrived on Wednesday in the Qatari capital of Doha, on his first official visit to the Gulf state since his appointment as the council's chairman in August 2019, official QNA news agency reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, arrived on Wednesday in the Qatari capital of Doha, on his first official visit to the Gulf state since his appointment as the council's chairman in August 2019, official QNA news agency reported.

Al-Burhan is set to meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, as well as a number of issues of common interest, according to the news outlet.

Sudan's delegation also includes Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim Yassin and Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim. According to the agency, Yassin has already met with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah.

Sudan and Qatar had strong ties during the reign of former Sudanese leader Omar Bashir, with Doha making extensive investments in the African nation, particularly in agriculture, in an effort to meet the needs of Qatar's National food Security Programme.

However, relations deteriorated after Sudan's refusal to allow a plane carrying a Qatari delegation led by its foreign minister to land in the spring of 2019, following the ouster of Bashir Sudan's leader of three decades. The Sudanese authorities later explained such circumstances by an information gap on the matter.

This January, the council's first vice president, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, paid an official visit to Doha, which became the first among the Sudanese leadership since the overthrow of Bashir.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture Visit Qatar Doha Sudan January August 2019

Recent Stories

Camon 17 became official by TECNO; the Flagship ph ..

10 minutes ago

Ex-VC ICP Dr. Habib passes away, laid to rest in S ..

1 minute ago

Corona vaccine administered to 151,715 senior citi ..

1 minute ago

Resumption of US Aid to Palestinians Would Be 'Bre ..

1 minute ago

PIA's IOSA Registration successfully renewed up to ..

1 minute ago

LDA demolishes infrastructure of 10 illegal privat ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.