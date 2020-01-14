UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Temporarily Shuts Down Khartoum Airport After Shooting In Capital - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

Sudan Temporarily Shuts Down Khartoum Airport After Shooting in Capital - Reports

The Sudanese authorities have temporarily shut down Khartoum International Airport for security reasons in the wake of a shooting in the country's capital earlier in the day, Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Sudanese security services

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Sudanese authorities have temporarily shut down Khartoum International Airport for security reasons in the wake of a shooting in the country's capital earlier in the day, Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Sudanese security services.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing unnamed sources, that the shooting took place in Khartoum near the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

According to Sky News Arabia, which cited a statement by the NISS, it was the agency's employees who were responsible for the shots fired they had fired their weapons into the air to protest the NISS' restructuring and low post-employment benefits.

A representative of the Sudanese Armed Forces condemned the shooting and vowed that the military would make every effort to avoid anarchy, according to the broadcaster.

Related Topics

Protest Khartoum Airport

Recent Stories

29 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Ukrainian President over ..

44 minutes ago

Document Drafted As Part of Berlin Process to Be D ..

4 minutes ago

Wall Street Paces Cautiously to Mixed Bank Results ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Ready to Host Meeting Between Russian, Irania ..

4 minutes ago

EU to Help Implement Any Decisions Taken at Berlin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.