Sudan Temporarily Shuts Down Khartoum Airport After Shooting in Capital - Reports

The Sudanese authorities have temporarily shut down Khartoum International Airport for security reasons in the wake of a shooting in the country's capital earlier in the day, Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Sudanese security services

Earlier on Tuesday, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing unnamed sources, that the shooting took place in Khartoum near the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

According to Sky News Arabia, which cited a statement by the NISS, it was the agency's employees who were responsible for the shots fired they had fired their weapons into the air to protest the NISS' restructuring and low post-employment benefits.

A representative of the Sudanese Armed Forces condemned the shooting and vowed that the military would make every effort to avoid anarchy, according to the broadcaster.