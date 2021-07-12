Sudan Thankful to Russia for Supporting Political Changes in Country - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Sudan is thankful to Russia for supporting political changes that have occurred in the African country, Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi told Sputnik in an interview.

The top diplomat arrived in Russia on Sunday for an official visit.

According to al-Mahdi, one of the goals of her visit to Moscow "is to confirm Khartoum's interest in developing bilateral relations with Russia."

"And here we needed to thank Russia for its support for change in Sudan, as it welcomed the changes that have taken place in Sudan following the success of the glorious December revolution [in 2018]," the minister said.