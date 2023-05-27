Sudan Threatens to Quit African Union Unless Consulted - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Sudan's transitional government has warned the African Union that it may quit if the regional organization tries to bypass the country's sovereignty when making decisions, Al-Jazeera quoted a Sudanese diplomat as saying on Saturday.

"We have notified the African Union that we may quit if it makes steps without consulting us," an unnamed Sudanese diplomat said.

The diplomat told the Qatar-based news channel that Sudan stopped the African Union's Intergovernmental Authority on Development from holding a summit on Sudan on May 12 because its opinion was not sought.

Violent clashes broke out between Sudan's regular armed forces and the rebel Rapid Support Forces in mid-April. A week-long ceasefire came into effect across Sudan on Monday night but sporadic fighting has continued. The United Nations estimates that more than 860 people have died in the conflict and 3,500 others have been injured.