Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Sudan to Become First Country in Region to Start Vaccination Against COVID-19 - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The first phase of Sudan's nationwide vaccination campaign was marked by the delivery of more than 800,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday, UNICEF said in a statement.

"The initial consignment of vaccines received today in Sudan will support the vaccination of health care workers and people above 45 years old with chronic medical conditions, living in areas with high transmission or anticipated high transmission," the release said.

The arrival of vaccines, the release added, becomes the second major delivery after 4.5 metric tons of syringes and safety boxes were delivered by UNICEF on behalf of the COVAX Facility on February 26.

Sudan today has over 28,505 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,892 deaths. The first case was registered on March 13, 2020, according to the release.

