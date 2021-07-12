Sudan to Consider Agreement on Russian Base in Terms of Development of Bilateral Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Sudanese parliament will consider the agreement on the Russian navy's base in terms of the development of Khartoum-Moscow relations and strategic goals of Russia in the region, Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi said on Monday.

"The main criteria [from the point of view of which] this document will be considered - this is a positive response to bilateral relations, the benefit of Sudan itself and the strategic goals pursued by Russia," al-Mahdi said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.