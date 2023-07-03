Open Menu

Sudan To Continue Military-Technical Cooperation With Russia - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Sudan to Continue Military-Technical Cooperation With Russia - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Sudan will continue military-technical cooperation with Russia and is interested in the purchase of aircraft, Malik Agar, the deputy chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, told Sputnik.

Agar said that Sudanese pilots get trained in Russia and the Sudanese military is also being trained in Russia.

Technical support for the equipment already purchased by the republic is also ongoing within the framework of existing protocols, Agar emphasized.

"This (Khartoum's interest in developing military-technical cooperation with Moscow) goes without saying, because Sudan has had protocols on military cooperation with Russia since the establishment of its independence," Agar told Sputnik.

