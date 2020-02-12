Sudan to Extradite Former Officials Wanted by Hague Court

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Sudan's transitional government reached a pact with southern separatists from the Darfur province on Tuesday to hand over former officials to the Hague court, a member of the cabinet said.

The talks in the South Sudanese capital of Juba focused on justice as prerequisite for ending the fighting, which has been on since 2003, according to Mohamed Hassan Taishi.

"Justice can only be achieved in Darfur if those issued with arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) appear in court," the member of the Sovereignty Council said in a press release.

The ICC issued several arrest warrants for then Sudanese President Omar Bashir and his three aids, which made him the first sitting president to be charged with genocide over the murder of at least 300,000 people in Darfur.