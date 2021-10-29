UrduPoint.com

Sudan To Have New Prime Minister, Sovereign Council Within Week - Al-Burhan

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:10 AM

Sudan to Have New Prime Minister, Sovereign Council Within Week - Al-Burhan

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) A new prime minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in Sudan within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest," the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik.

"I hope this will be done in a couple of days or within a week at the latest," al-Burhan said when asked about the timing for the election of a prime minister and the appointment of members of the Sovereign Council.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country's government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Wife Sudan Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2021

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th October 2021

2 hours ago
 FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, yo ..

FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, youth empowerment experience at ..

8 hours ago
 World Council of Muslim Communities, International ..

World Council of Muslim Communities, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU

8 hours ago
 Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahea ..

Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahead of Abu Dhabi clash

9 hours ago
 Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration ..

Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration of the Women’s Pavilion

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.