UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan To Invite Russian Officials After Pandemic, Hopes For Cooperation- State Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:33 PM

Sudan to Invite Russian Officials After Pandemic, Hopes for Cooperation- State Minister

Sudan plans to invite top Russian officials to visit the country after the global pandemic is over, Omar Qamar Al-Din, state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing hope that there would be a mutual response from Moscow

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Sudan plans to invite top Russian officials to visit the country after the global pandemic is over, Omar Qamar Al-Din, state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing hope that there would be a mutual response from Moscow.

"When the coronavirus pandemic ends, we are going to invite senior Russian officials to visit Sudan, and we hope that there will be similar invitations to visit Russia. These steps will confirm the development of further relationships," Qamar Al-Din said, stressing the importance of cooperation between the two countries.

The official has noted that Moscow supports Sudan's position in the United Nations' Security Council, as well as in various global events and forums, saying that "it is very important for Khartoum to receive support from one of the major countries.

"

In late April, Sudan asked Moscow to provide the country with technical aid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Charge d'affaires of the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow Onur Ahmad Onur told Sputnik that the request had been lodged for several artificial lung ventilators and protective clothes for medical staff.

As of Thursday, Sudan has registered 1,818 COVID-19 cases, with 90 coronavirus-related fatalities and 198 recoveries.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Khartoum Sudan April From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE continuing Ramadan Mir campaign in Hadramaut, ..

6 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan grabbed “information ministry ..

7 minutes ago

Tour of Britain cancelled due to virus

8 minutes ago

Cyprus frees man jailed for visiting lover on lock ..

8 minutes ago

IT, ITeS export remittances surge to 23.94% in nin ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus situation reviewed in D I Khan, transp ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.