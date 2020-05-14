Sudan to Invite Russian Officials After Pandemic, Hopes for Cooperation- State Minister

Sudan plans to invite top Russian officials to visit the country after the global pandemic is over, Omar Qamar Al-Din, state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing hope that there would be a mutual response from Moscow

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Sudan plans to invite top Russian officials to visit the country after the global pandemic is over, Omar Qamar Al-Din, state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing hope that there would be a mutual response from Moscow.

"When the coronavirus pandemic ends, we are going to invite senior Russian officials to visit Sudan, and we hope that there will be similar invitations to visit Russia. These steps will confirm the development of further relationships," Qamar Al-Din said, stressing the importance of cooperation between the two countries.

The official has noted that Moscow supports Sudan's position in the United Nations' Security Council, as well as in various global events and forums, saying that "it is very important for Khartoum to receive support from one of the major countries.

"

In late April, Sudan asked Moscow to provide the country with technical aid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Charge d'affaires of the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow Onur Ahmad Onur told Sputnik that the request had been lodged for several artificial lung ventilators and protective clothes for medical staff.

As of Thursday, Sudan has registered 1,818 COVID-19 cases, with 90 coronavirus-related fatalities and 198 recoveries.