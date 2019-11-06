UrduPoint.com
Sudan To Keep Army Contingent In Arab Coalition In Yemen - Army Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:15 PM

The Sudanese army will continue to participate in the Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia until all tasks are completed, spokesman for the country's armed forces, Brigadier General Amer Mohammed al-Hassan, said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Sudanese army will continue to participate in the Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia until all tasks are completed, spokesman for the country's armed forces, Brigadier General Amer Mohammed al-Hassan, said.

"We will continue to participate in the coalition until the tasks are completed and the legitimate authority is restored," al-Hassan said in an interview with the Sudanese broadcaster.

The spokesman also denied information about the withdrawal of the Sudanese contingent from Yemen.

"Information on the withdrawal of our forces is not true," al-Hassan said.

The army representative added that the figures on the losses of the Sudanese army in Yemen, previously reported by Yemeni rebels, were unreliable.

Last week, the Houthi movement addressed Sudanese people to demand that their country withdrew from the Arab Coalition in Yemen, urging them to look at heavy casualties their military was allegedly suffering.

According to the Houthi military spokesman, 4,253 Sudanese soldiers have been killed since the coalition became involved in the Yemen conflict. Coupled with those injured, this number totals 8,000.

The Saudi-led coalition has been providing military assistance to the internationally recognized Yemeni government in its fight against Houthi rebels since March 2015. Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt and Jordan are among members of the coalition.

The conflict has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - nearly 80 percent of the Yemeni population - currently in need of aid and protection.

