Sudan to Launch Vaccine Rollout Next Week as 1st Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Sudan has received the first batch of over 800,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via the WHO-led COVAX distribution facility, enabling the country to start its vaccination campaign next week, Health Minister Omar Ahmed Al-Najeeb said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Khartoum reportedly said that it expected to get an initial batch of the COVID-19 vaccine from a total of 3.4 million doses secured through COVAX on Wednesday.

"Sudan received today 828,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine," al-Najeeb told a press conference, adding that the vaccine will be given free of charge to all Sudanese.

The first batch will be distributed among the citizens starting next week, the minister added, noting that medical personnel and elderly individuals are priority groups to get the vaccine shot.

"We are targeting three percent [of the population] with the first batch, 17 percent with the second, and 20 percent with the third until September," the minister added.

COVAX has recently started a roll-out of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines and is looking to add more to its portfolio. The vaccine distribution platform aims to ship close to 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021, in an unprecedented global effort to guarantee access to vaccines for all.

As of Wednesday, Sudanese health officials have registered 30,417 COVID-19 cases, with 1,895 related deaths.