Sudan to Move Toward Full-Blown Conflict, Human Rights Situation 'Catastrophic' - UN

Sudan is moving toward a full-scale conflict and the effect on the human rights situation in the country has been "catastrophic," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Sudan is moving toward a full-scale conflict and the effect on the human rights situation in the country has been "catastrophic," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Wednesday.

"The latest country to move toward full-blown conflict is Sudan. The human rights impact of the current fighting has been catastrophic. It is heartbreaking," Turk said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The future of Sudan depends on the level of confidence of the people in the Sudanese institutions, Turk added.

On April 15, clashes broke out between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in and around the capital of Khartoum. The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but they have not helped yet settle the conflict.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, at least 550 people have been killed so far and nearly 5,000 have been injured.