Sudan to open Khartoum airport to flights Wednesday

KHARTOUM, Sudan, 27 Oct (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudan's civil aviation authority will reopen Khartoum airport to flights on Wednesday after a one-day suspension.

"Flights will resume later on Wednesday after a temporary suspension," the authority said in a statement cited by Asharq business website.

The authority announced on Tuesday the suspension of flights to and from the airport until Oct. 30.

On Monday, Sudan's military announced a state of emergency, dissolved the transitional sovereign council and the government, hours after detaining the country's prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and ministers in his civilian government.

After a failed military coup last month, deep tensions erupted between the military and the civilian administration in Sudan amid recent rival protests.