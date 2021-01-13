Sudan to Receive 1st Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines in Early April - Senior Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to Sudan in early April as part of an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO), which will allow the authorities to vaccinate 20 percent of the country's population, the deputy head of the Sudanese Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control Directorate, Muntasir Mohammed Osman, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in early April in accordance with an agreement with the WHO to distribute it among 20 percent of the country's population. The country from which the vaccine will be supplied, be it Russia, the US or the UAE, will be determined by a technical committee within the next month," Osman said.

Commenting on the opportunity to receive coronavirus vaccines from the UAE for free, the official said that it should comply with the conditions of the environment in which it would be used and undergo technical control.

According to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, the country is set to receive 8.4 million doses of vaccines against the novel coronavirus in the first quarter of 2021, with priority given to people from high-risk groups, such as health care workers.

To date, Sudanese health authorities have registered more than 23,000 infections, including about 1,400 fatalities.