UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan To Rejoin GERD Dam Talks If Sides Agree On Bigger Role For AU - Ethiopian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Sudan to Rejoin GERD Dam Talks If Sides Agree on Bigger Role For AU - Ethiopian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Sudan is ready to return to the negotiating table with Egypt and Ethiopia regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) if all sides agree on increased involvement of the African Union (AU), Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt Markos Tekle told Sputnik in an interview.

In late November, Sudan decided not to participate in trilateral ministerial negotiations on the issue, saying it wants to elevate the role of the experts from the African Union to facilitate the negotiation process.

"The Sudanese said they want more role for the African Union moderators in negotiation and we agreed. Egypt of course expressed its objection, therefore if we agreed on greater role for the African Union then Sudan will come back.

It is a three party tied, everything must be according to that," Tekle said.

Since 2011, the Ethiopian government has pushed ahead with the construction of the GERD on the Blue Nile River. The project, which is set to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant, is opposed by Egypt and Sudan over the concerns that the dam will affect their water security. The talks between the three countries, which have been trying to reach an agreement on the river's water distribution for over a decade, are being brokered by the African Union.

Related Topics

Africa Water Egypt Dam Ethiopia Sudan November All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

18 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

19 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

39 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

1 hour ago

SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical ga ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.