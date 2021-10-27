Sudan to reopen Khartoum airport at 1400 GMT: civil aviation

(@FahadShabbir)

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudan will reopen Khartoum airport to all inbound and outbound flights on Wednesday, the head of civil aviation said, following unrest due to a military coup.

"Khartoum airport will resume operations starting Wednesday 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT)," said Civil Aviation Authority Director General Ibrahim Adlan. On Tuesday, Adlan said Sudan had suspended flights until October 30.