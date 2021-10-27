UrduPoint.com

Sudan To Reopen Khartoum Airport At 1400 GMT: Civil Aviation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:23 PM

Sudan to reopen Khartoum airport at 1400 GMT: civil aviation

Sudan will reopen Khartoum airport to all inbound and outbound flights on Wednesday, the head of civil aviation said, following unrest due to a military coup

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudan will reopen Khartoum airport to all inbound and outbound flights on Wednesday, the head of civil aviation said, following unrest due to a military coup.

"Khartoum airport will resume operations starting Wednesday 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT)," said Civil Aviation Authority Director General Ibrahim Adlan. On Tuesday, Adlan said Sudan had suspended flights until October 30.

Related Topics

Khartoum Sudan October All Airport

Recent Stories

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan not a safe team to play against in cricke ..

Pakistan not a safe team to play against in cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

41 seconds ago
 Russia Registers 36,582 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 36,582 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

42 seconds ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in northern Sindh

Kashmir Black Day observed in northern Sindh

45 seconds ago
 Zuckerberg Sued by Ex-Household Staff for Alleged ..

Zuckerberg Sued by Ex-Household Staff for Alleged Harassment at Family Firm - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity increases by 9.3%; relia ..

Power generation capacity increases by 9.3%; reliance on imported fuel being dec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.