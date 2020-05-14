Sudan to Review Terms of Contracts Signed With Russian Companies - Foreign Ministry

Sudan intends to review the conditions of investment contracts signed with Russian companies during the ruling of former President Omar Bashir, Omar Qamar Al-Din, the state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik in an interview

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Sudan intends to review the conditions of investment contracts signed with Russian companies during the ruling of former President Omar Bashir, Omar Qamar Al-Din, the state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We find that it is our responsibility at this stage to review these contracts, conditions and licenses in order to fulfill the purposes of real investment, to create job opportunities for Sudanese experts working in different spheres, and thus allow them to receive new experience and knowledge," Qamar Al-Din said.

The minister noted that this step was essential, as it would "restore the confidence of the Sudanese people in Russia's investments," bring new projects and allow various sectors of Sudan's national economy to develop faster.

In early March, Charge d'affaires of the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow Onur Ahmad Onur told Sputnik that the joint Sudanese-Russian intergovernmental meeting on trade and economic partnership had been postponed until further notice.

The session was scheduled to take place in Khartoum from March 10-12.

In November 2017, then-Sudanese Water and Electricity Minister Muataz Salim and Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia's Rosatom state atomic energy corporation, signed an agreement on cooperation on the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

In July 2018, Russia's Rusgeology state geological research company signed an agreement with the Sudanese Ministry of Oil and Gas on the exploration and development of oil and gas on the Red Sea's shelf.

In late August, Sudan established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after former President Omar Bashir was overthrown in April. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and head of the transitional government.