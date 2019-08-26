Sudan tribal clashes in east kill 37: medics

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:33 PM

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Clashes between two Sudanese tribes in the country's east have killed at least 37 people and wounded some 200 others, medics linked to Sudan's protest movement said Monday.

The violence broke out last week between the tribes of Bani Amer and Nuba in Port Sudan, the capital of the Red Sea state and Sudan's main port city.

It was not clear what triggered the clashes.

The doctors committee provided the figures in a statement listing the casualties at three hospitals in Port Sudan.

One hospital reported "a total of 126 wounded... and 34 deaths", while two other hospitals registered some 75 wounded and three dead, it said.

Sudanese police on Sunday put the death toll at 16 and said forces had been dispatched to contain the fighting.

Sudan's transitional ruling body said Sunday it had dismissed the governor of the Red Sea and the head of its security apparatus.

Tribal clashes are often reported in several regions of Sudan, especially in far-flung areas including the western region of Darfur.

Ethnically diverse Sudan was rocked by months of nationwide protests that ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April.

The months-long demonstrations ushered in the beginnings of a transition to civilian rule this month following a deal signed between protest leaders and military generals who took power after Bashir's ouster.

Last week, Sudan swore in a joint civilian-military ruling body and a prime minister as part of a road map to guide the country through a three-year transitional period.

