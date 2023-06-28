Sudan, Venezuela Top List of Importers of Russian Drones - Development Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russia exported unmanned aircraft systems worth 600 million rubles ($6.99 million) from 2018-2022, with over 70% of them shipped to Sudan and Venezuela, according to the strategy for the development of Russian drones approved on Wednesday.

"The export of unmanned aerial systems from 2018-2022 amounted to 600 million rubles and was carried out to Sudan (62%), Venezuela (12%), Uzbekistan (9%) and other countries," the document said.

The sales of unmanned aerial systems in Russia is expected to amount to 180,000 units worth 200 billion rubles by 2030 and 200,000 units worth 220 billion rubles by 2035, the strategy noted.

If the interest of government agencies and the business community continues, the global industry of unmanned aerial systems may multiply by 1.8 by 2030, reaching $55.8 billion, the document stated.

At the same time, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasiliy Osmakov said that the share of domestic drones in Russia should grow from the current 22% to 70% by 2030.