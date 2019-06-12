Sudan Violence Requires Continued Presence of UN Peacekeepers in Darfur - Rights Group

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United Nations Security Council should extend the mandate of the UN-African Union peacekeeping mission in Darfur due to the current instability in Sudan, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

"The United Nations Security Council should halt the withdrawal of the UN-African Union peacekeeping mission from Darfur in view of the political instability in Sudan and continuing insecurity for civilians," the rights group said in a press release.

The Security Council is expected to vote this week on whether to renew the UNAMID mandate, which is set to expire in 2020.

Human Rights watch cited credible reports as saying that Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) now occupy nine of 10 sites vacated by the peacekeepers within the past eight months, and the country's transitional authorities have demanded that the mission hand over the rest of its sites.

"The Security Council should not allow these abusive paramilitary forces to take over the Darfur mission's bases," HRW Associate Director for Africa Jehanne Henry said in the release.

"It should halt all handovers, re-assess downsizing plans, and refocus its attention on UNAMID's core mandate to protect civilians."

On April 10, a military coup backed by protesters toppled-President Omar Bashir after almost 30 years in power, leaving a group of senior officers in charge of a provisional government.

On June 3, the RSF, whose commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, or "Hemeti," now serves as deputy chief of Sudan's ruling military council, attacked a camp of protesters in Khartoum, killing more than 100 people, according to HRW.

The RSF has a long track record of atrocities, including highly abusive counter-insurgency campaigns in Darfur, and the Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile regions over the past five years, in which they attacked villages, killed and raped civilians, and burned and looted homes, the HRW release said.

In the early 2000s, Sudan crushed an uprising in Darfur, resulting in the death of hundreds of thousands of civilians and an indictment by the International Criminal Court of then-President Bashir for genocide and crimes against humanity.