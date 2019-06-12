UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Violence Requires Continued Presence Of UN Peacekeepers In Darfur - Rights Group

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

Sudan Violence Requires Continued Presence of UN Peacekeepers in Darfur - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United Nations Security Council should extend the mandate of the UN-African Union peacekeeping mission in Darfur  due to the current instability in Sudan, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

"The United Nations Security Council should halt the withdrawal of the UN-African Union peacekeeping mission from Darfur in view of the political instability in Sudan and continuing insecurity for civilians," the rights group said in a press release.

The Security Council is expected to vote this week on whether to renew the UNAMID mandate, which is set to expire in 2020.

Human Rights watch cited credible reports as saying that Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) now occupy nine of 10 sites vacated by the peacekeepers within the past eight months, and the country's transitional authorities have demanded that the mission hand over the rest of its sites.

"The Security Council should not allow these abusive paramilitary forces to take over the Darfur mission's bases," HRW Associate Director for Africa Jehanne Henry said in the release.

"It should halt all handovers, re-assess downsizing plans, and refocus its attention on UNAMID's core mandate to protect civilians."

On April 10, a military coup backed by protesters toppled-President Omar Bashir after almost 30 years in power, leaving a group of senior officers in charge of a provisional government.

On June 3, the RSF, whose commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, or "Hemeti," now serves as deputy chief of Sudan's ruling military council, attacked a camp of protesters in Khartoum, killing more than 100 people, according to HRW.

The RSF has a long track record of atrocities, including highly abusive counter-insurgency campaigns in Darfur, and the Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile regions over the past five years, in which they attacked villages, killed and raped civilians, and burned and looted homes, the HRW release said.

In the early 2000s, Sudan crushed an uprising in Darfur, resulting in the death of hundreds of thousands of civilians and an indictment by the International Criminal Court of then-President Bashir for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Vote Khartoum Sudan April June Criminals 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Amnesty says Moscow arrests show 'contempt for rig ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks near flat amid ongoing trade uncertainty ..

5 minutes ago

Police apprehended a proclaimed offender in Rawalp ..

5 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather to grip most parts, thundershower ..

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arab ..

27 minutes ago

DIFC enacts new &#039;Employment Law&#039; issued ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.