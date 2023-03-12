UrduPoint.com

Sudan Wants Direct Flights With Russia - Ambassador

March 12, 2023

Sudan Wants Direct Flights With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Khartoum would like to restore direct flights between Sudan and Russia, Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Hassan Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraj told Sputnik.

"During the Soviet times, we had direct flights, Aeroflot flew to Sudan and used the country's airport as a hub to visit other countries.

I hope that this issue of direct flights between the Russian Federation and Sudan will be reviewed and direct flights will be launched," Sirraj said.

The ambassador added that direct flights could improve trade relations and positively affect bilateral ties between Sudan and Russia.

"But we have not yet discussed this issue with the Russian side," the head of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

