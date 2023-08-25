Open Menu

Sudan War 'threatens To Consume The Entire Country': UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Sudan war 'threatens to consume the entire country': UN

War and hunger threaten to "consume" all of Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of malnourished children are at risk of dying, the UN warned Friday, decrying a dire lack of aid funding

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :War and hunger threaten to "consume" all of Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of malnourished children are at risk of dying, the UN warned Friday, decrying a dire lack of aid funding.

After four months of a bloody power struggle between Sudan's army and its former ally the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), thousands of people have been killed and infrastructure devastated in the already impoverished country.

"The war in Sudan is fuelling a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions," said the United Nations' humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

"This viral conflict -- and the hunger, disease and displacement left in its wake -- now threatens to consume the entire country.

" Since the war erupted on April 15, pitting army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the RSF commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, nearly 5,000 people have been killed, according to conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.

But the battles have prevented the recovery of the bodies of many others thought to have died.

More than 4.6 million people have meanwhile been forced to flee their homes, either within the country or across its borders as refugees, according to UN figures.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Died Sudan April Event All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz ..

Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz on his15th death anniversary

12 minutes ago
 Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy ..

Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy, says 177 suspects rounded up ..

11 minutes ago
 Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis

Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis

12 minutes ago
 PM Kakar in Quetta on three-day visit

PM Kakar in Quetta on three-day visit

12 minutes ago
 Baqar directs Hyderabad admin to vacate illegally ..

Baqar directs Hyderabad admin to vacate illegally occupied labour flats

13 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Paki ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s Interim Government

31 minutes ago
Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships see ..

Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships sees record-breaking performances

46 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of revenue department

DC reviews performance of revenue department

35 minutes ago
 Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digi ..

Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digital Marketing,"

28 minutes ago
 Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

38 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

35 minutes ago
 Pakistani service-oriented companies to participat ..

Pakistani service-oriented companies to participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World