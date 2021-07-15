UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Welcomes Russia's Role In Resolution Of Ethiopian Dam Dispute - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Sudan Welcomes Russia's Role in Resolution of Ethiopian Dam Dispute - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Khartoum welcomes Moscow's participation in the resolution of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute with Addis Ababa, Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi told Sputnik in an interview.

Asked if Sudan was okay with the African Union mediating the dispute, al-Mahdi said "we all want that."

"We are all saying that, and now when we went to the UN Security Council we said clearly, the negotiations under the auspices of the African Union must be supported, [talks] must be led by the African Union but be supported logistically and technically and politically by the United Nations, by the United States, as well as the European Union and South Africa.

And for that also we welcome any role of Russia," the top diplomat said.

GERD is a large-scale project which has been underway on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia since 2011, and is expected to become the largest dam in Africa when completed. The initiative has raised concerns over water security in Egypt and Sudan, with talks between the three countries having reached a deadlock. Ethiopia plans to proceed with the second stage of filling the reservoir during this summer's rainy season in July.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution United Nations Moscow Water Russia Egypt European Union Dam Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia South Africa United States Sudan July All Top

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

17 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

28 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

44 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

48 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.