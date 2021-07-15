(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Khartoum welcomes Moscow's participation in the resolution of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute with Addis Ababa, Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi told Sputnik in an interview.

Asked if Sudan was okay with the African Union mediating the dispute, al-Mahdi said "we all want that."

"We are all saying that, and now when we went to the UN Security Council we said clearly, the negotiations under the auspices of the African Union must be supported, [talks] must be led by the African Union but be supported logistically and technically and politically by the United Nations, by the United States, as well as the European Union and South Africa.

And for that also we welcome any role of Russia," the top diplomat said.

GERD is a large-scale project which has been underway on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia since 2011, and is expected to become the largest dam in Africa when completed. The initiative has raised concerns over water security in Egypt and Sudan, with talks between the three countries having reached a deadlock. Ethiopia plans to proceed with the second stage of filling the reservoir during this summer's rainy season in July.