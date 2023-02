Sudan Will Take Part in Russia-Africa Summit - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Sudan will take part in the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg this summer, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq said on Thursday.

"We also assured the Russian side that Sudan will properly take part in the Russia-Africa summit slated for July," Al-Sadiq said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.