Sudan Yet To Receive Any Formal Notification From US On Lifting Sanctions - Source

Khartoum has not received any formal notifications from Washington on lifting the ban on providing military assistance to Sudan, a Sudanese military source told Sputnik on Thursday

Asharq tv channel reported on October 19 that the US administration had lifted the ban on military cooperation with Khartoum.

"Reports in the press that the United States lifted sanctions on providing military assistance to the Sudanese armed forces do not correspond to reality. The Sudanese Armed Forces have not received any official notifications from Washington that it is to lift military sanctions against Sudan," the source said.

The United States added Sudan to the list of countries that support terrorism in 1993, which led to sanctions and restrictions on export. In October 2020, the previous US administration concluded that Sudan had not provided support to terrorists in the past six months, and received assurances from the Sudanese Government that Khartoum would not assist international terrorist activities in the future. The United States completed the exclusion of Sudan from the list of countries that support terrorism at the end of May.

