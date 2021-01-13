UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Aircraft Crashes In Al-Qadarif Province, Crew Survives - Military Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:35 PM

Sudanese Aircraft Crashes in Al-Qadarif Province, Crew Survives - Military Source

An aircraft of the Sudanese armed forces crashed on Wednesday in the eastern province of Al-Qadarif bordering Ethiopia, a military source told Sputnik, adding that the plane's crew survived the crash

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) An aircraft of the Sudanese armed forces crashed on Wednesday in the eastern province of Al-Qadarif bordering Ethiopia, a military source told Sputnik, adding that the plane's crew survived the crash.

"A military aircraft of the Sudanese armed forces crashed at the Showak airport 40 kilometers [24.

85 miles] [in the] east of the Al-Qadarif province, which borders Ethiopia," the source said.

"The plane crew survived the incident, but the aircraft completely burned down," the source added, without disclosing details on the aircraft model.

According to eyewitnesses, the� aircraft was an Apache helicopter.

The source noted that the ill-fated aircraft was not shot down or bombed, clarifying that the airport is located over 100 km from the area of operations on the border with Ethiopia.

Related Topics

Ethiopia Border From Airport

Recent Stories

Smuggling bid of subsidized flour foiled ,two arre ..

3 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts during next ..

3 minutes ago

IT ministry monitoring WhatsApp new policy

3 minutes ago

Imran Khan beats Indian Virat Kohli as the best ca ..

24 minutes ago

US Covid-19 deaths hit daily record as China rushe ..

19 minutes ago

Sindh Endowment Scholarship provides equal right o ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.