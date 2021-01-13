Sudanese Aircraft Crashes in Al-Qadarif Province, Crew Survives - Military Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) An aircraft of the Sudanese armed forces crashed on Wednesday in the eastern province of Al-Qadarif bordering Ethiopia, a military source told Sputnik, adding that the plane's crew survived the crash.

"A military aircraft of the Sudanese armed forces crashed at the Showak airport 40 kilometers [24.

85 miles] [in the] east of the Al-Qadarif province, which borders Ethiopia," the source said.

"The plane crew survived the incident, but the aircraft completely burned down," the source added, without disclosing details on the aircraft model.

According to eyewitnesses, the� aircraft was an Apache helicopter.

The source noted that the ill-fated aircraft was not shot down or bombed, clarifying that the airport is located over 100 km from the area of operations on the border with Ethiopia.