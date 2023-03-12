Sudanese Ambassador Says Western Sanctions Against Russia Hurt Countries in Need

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Unilateral sanctions imposed by the West on Russia have negatively affected other nations, including countries in need, Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Hassan Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraj told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Imposing unilateral sanctions could lead to a very negative effect. For example, imposing sanctions on Russia would also affect other countries," Sirraj said in an interview.

Western sanctions against Moscow have disrupted the delivery of grain and fertilizers to countries in need, he stressed.

"Russia is now facing sanctions from the West. It has a very negative impact with regards to the grain deal and the delivery of fertilizers to countries in need," the ambassador said.

He recalled that Sudan has for a long time been under sanctions, which has negatively affected the well-being of the Sudanese people. Certain criteria are needed in order to impose sanctions on a country, Sirraj said, adding that the decision to impose sanctions should be made with the participation of prominent international organizations, for example, the United Nations.

The West reinforced its sanctions pressure on Russia after the country launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow has been part of West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have instead hit the entire global economy and worsened the lives of millions of people.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Russia has repeatedly criticized the agreement for failing to ensure unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.