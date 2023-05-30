Sudanese Armed Forces, Rival RSF Extend Ceasefire by 5 Days - Reports

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Sudanese regular armed forces and the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have extended the ceasefire agreement by another five days, media reported on Monday.

The extension is designed to provide time for further humanitarian assistance, restoration of essential services, and discussion of a potential longer-term extension, Al Arabiya broadcaster said, citing a statement of intermediaries.

The humanitarian truce between the conflicting parties in Sudan expired on Monday evening. The sides regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and the RSF broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), 702 people have been killed and 5,687 wounded in the clashes.