Sudanese Armed Forces Say Control All State Borders of Country

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Sudanese government forces are in control of all the borders of the country, military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Monday.

Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

"We have signed protocols (on cooperation) with the countries, there are joint forces (on the borders), for example, with Chad, the car (the Central African Republic). There are enough forces on the eastern borders, as well as on the borders with Egypt," Abdallah said, answering a question about possible difficulties in controlling the borders by Sudan's military due to the situation in the country.