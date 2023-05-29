Sudanese Armed Forces Say Ready to Extend Ceasefire With RSF

The Sudanese regular armed forces are ready to extend the week-long ceasefire that was agreed on May 20 in Jeddah, Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, the special representative of the head of the Sudanese military, said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Sudanese regular armed forces are ready to extend the week-long ceasefire that was agreed on May 20 in Jeddah, Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, the special representative of the head of the Sudanese military, said on Monday.

"We agree to extend the ceasefire and we do not seek war," he told Al Jazeera, adding that all efforts are currently focused on the humanitarian truce.

The official added that the Sudanese military is capable of resolving the crisis in the country.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Saturday that they were ready to discuss the possibility of extending the humanitarian ceasefire, which expires on Monday. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating it.

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and the RSF broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), 702 people have been killed and 5,687 wounded in the clashes.