Sudanese Armed Forces Suspend Participation in Talks With RSF in Jeddah - Military Source

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) A delegation from the Sudanese regular armed forces has suspended its participation in negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah, a high-ranking Sudanese military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Sudanese rivals extended a ceasefire for another five days. At the same time, the parties continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

"A delegation of the Sudanese armed forces has suspended talks with the Rapid Support Forces mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah," the source said.