UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Armed Forces Suspend Participation In Talks With RSF In Jeddah - Military Source

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Sudanese Armed Forces Suspend Participation in Talks With RSF in Jeddah - Military Source

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) A delegation from the Sudanese regular armed forces has suspended its participation in negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah, a high-ranking Sudanese military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Sudanese rivals extended a ceasefire for another five days. At the same time, the parties continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

"A delegation of the Sudanese armed forces has suspended talks with the Rapid Support Forces mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah," the source said.

Related Topics

Jeddah Same United States Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

1 hour ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

2 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

2 hours ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300 ..

AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300b yuan by 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.