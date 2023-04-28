Sudanese Army Accuses Rebels of Shelling Turkish C-130 Aircraft Involved in Evacuation

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) A Turkish C-130 aircraft involved in the evacuation in Sudan was damaged during a shelling by rebels while landing at a military airfield north of Khartoum, one crew member was injured, the Sudanese regular army said on Friday.

"A Turkish C-130 aircraft, which arrived in Sudan for evacuation, was fired upon by rebels this morning while landing at the Wadi Seidna Air Base, which damaged the aircraft's fuel tanks and injured one crew member. However, the plane managed to land safely at the Wadi Seidna airport It is under renovation," the army wrote on Social media.