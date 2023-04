KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The Sudanese army said on Saturday its fighter jets are carrying out strikes on military bases of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near the capital of Khartoum.

"The Sudanese air force is destroying the RSF camps of Taiba and Soba and chasing members of the RSF who try to disguise themselves among civilians," the army's statement read.