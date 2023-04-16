Sudanese Army Commander-in-Chief Orders RSF to Disband - Intelligence Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan issued a decree to disband the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the General Intelligence Service said on Saturday.

"The Commander-in-Chief has issued a decree to disband the Rapid Support Forces," the government body said on Twitter.

On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out earlier on Saturday in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.