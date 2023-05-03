UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Army Hints At Regional Powers Behind Paramilitary Uprising

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Sudanese armed forces spokesperson accused unnamed regional stakeholders on Tuesday of backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the fight for the control of Khartoum.

"We cannot name them yet but there are powers in the region that are, unfortunately, supporting them," Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik.

Violent clashes broke out between the regular army and the paramilitary militia in Khartoum on April 15, killing hundreds and displacing tens of thousands. The two sides announced the extension of a ceasefire for another 72 hours over the weekend, but the parties continue to accuse each other of violating it.

