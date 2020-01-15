CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Sudanese armed forces regained control over situation in capital Khartoum following an attempted revolt by members of the special intelligence services against planned restructuring of their division and cuts of retirement benefits, media reported.

According to Sky news Arabia, the situation normalized after the army pulled up tanks and armored vehicles to the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), whose members oppose to the planned reorganization and cuts of post-employment benefits.

On Tuesday, the rebel NISS staff were reported to have opened fire into the air in Khartoum. A cross-fire that followed between them and the army left one serviceman dead and seven others injured. Khartoum International Airport was temporarily shut down for security reasons.