Sudanese Army Returning Control Over Diplomatic Premises Areas - Foreign Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) The Sudanese army is returning control over areas where foreign diplomatic premises are located that have been in the epicenter of the fighting between the parties to the conflict in the country, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The Sudanese government is doing everything it can to protect the buildings of the diplomatic missions and the places where ambassadors, diplomats and employees of international organizations live. It is correct to say that there have been many attacks against embassies, but now the Sudanese army is steadily returning control (over these areas) and preventing attempted attacks, robberies in these places," the minister said.

Last week, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told Sputnik that surveillance cameras around the Russian Embassy in Khartoum had been hit during the armed clashes, though there had not been deliberate attacks against the embassy.

Incidents involving other diplomatic missions took place as well, with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group allegedly seizing the building of the Oman embassy in Khartoum and stealing a car belonging to the country's diplomatic mission, according to the Sudanese army.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the regular Sudanese armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.