Sudanese Army Rules Out Any Talks, Deals With RSF Until They Stop 'Lawlessness' - Reports

The command of the Sudanese Armed Forces rejects any negotiations or deals with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) until the latter stop their "lawless" actions, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the army's statement

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The command of the Sudanese Armed Forces rejects any negotiations or deals with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) until the latter stop their "lawless" actions, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the army's statement.

There will be no dialogue or arrangements between the two fighting sides until the RSF ends its "lawless" actions, the report said, citing the army.

On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command.

Clashes broke out earlier on Friday. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.