Sudanese Army Says 18 People Died in Military Plane Crash in Darfur - Armed Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The crash of an Antonov An-12 military plane in the western Sudanese region of Darfur left 18 people dead, including four children, a spokesperson for the national armed forces said.

"The An-12 military plane crashed on late Thursday five minutes after taking off from the airport of Al Junaynah.

Seven crew members, three judges and eight civilians, including four children, have died. Causes of the crash are being investigated," the spokesperson said on late Thursday, as quoted by the SUNA news agency.