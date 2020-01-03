UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Army Says 18 People Died In Military Plane Crash In Darfur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 02:40 AM

Sudanese Army Says 18 People Died in Military Plane Crash in Darfur

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The crash of an Antonov An-12 military plane in the western Sudanese region of Darfur left 18 people dead, including four children, a spokesperson for the national armed forces said.

According to previous media reports, the number of fatalities stood at 11 people.

"The An-12 military plane crashed on late Thursday five minutes after taking off from the airport of Al Junaynah.

Seven crew members, three judges, and eight civilians, including four children, have died. Causes of the crash are being investigated," the spokesperson said on late Thursday, as quoted by the SUNA news agency.

Darfur has been facing a conflict between different communities since the 1980s, which significantly escalated in 2003 when rebel groups launched a campaign to topple the government of then-President Omar Bashir. In 2007, the UN Security Council and the African Union sent a joint peacekeeping mission to the region.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Died Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

3 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

3 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

3 hours ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

3 hours ago

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration ..

3 hours ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.