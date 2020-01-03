Sudanese Army Says 18 People Died in Military Plane Crash in Darfur

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The crash of an Antonov An-12 military plane in the western Sudanese region of Darfur left 18 people dead, including four children, a spokesperson for the national armed forces said.

According to previous media reports, the number of fatalities stood at 11 people.

"The An-12 military plane crashed on late Thursday five minutes after taking off from the airport of Al Junaynah.

Seven crew members, three judges, and eight civilians, including four children, have died. Causes of the crash are being investigated," the spokesperson said on late Thursday, as quoted by the SUNA news agency.

Darfur has been facing a conflict between different communities since the 1980s, which significantly escalated in 2003 when rebel groups launched a campaign to topple the government of then-President Omar Bashir. In 2007, the UN Security Council and the African Union sent a joint peacekeeping mission to the region.